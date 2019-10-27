Home

Services
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
(256) 538-7834
Terry Lee Brown Obituary
Terry Lee Brown, 59, of Attalla, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Terry worked for Wayne Farms in Albertville for over 30 years. He was a member of Salvation Ministries. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita Brown; son, Jeff Brown; parents, Lee and Bobbie Brown; mother and father-in-law, Marvin and Odessa Cheaves.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Kristy (Ken) Marbut; sister, Mary (Jimmy) Herring; brother, David Brown; sister, Peggy Bishop; sister, Melissa (Chris) Noble; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to neighbor and dear friends, the Bohannon family, HOAA nurses and staff.
Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory is providing services.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 27, 2019
