Funeral service for Mr. Terry Marell Marbut, 59, of Hokes Bluff, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Covenant Christian Church with Dr. W.R. Gilmore officiating the service. Burial will follow the service in Young's Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Christian Church.
Mr. Marbut passed away on October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his father, Donnie Marbut.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Andrea Marbut; daughters, Stephanie Marbut, Shay (Jeremy) Colvin, and Sierra (BJ) Sewell; grandchildren, Ryleigh, Sadie, Lillie, Emmarie, Judson, Turner, and Camden; mother, Catherine Marbut; sister, Cathy Marbut; chosen daughters, Leslie Cruise and Mica Mecham; chosen son, Clint Stanley; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Mike and Cathy Marker and family, Leonard and Sherian Kiser and family.
He was a 1979 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School. He played baseball at Gadsden State Community College and UAB. He passed his love of the game to many young girls, including his daughters, as a coach. He retired after 30 years at JSU as Department Head of Technology and Engineering. He continued his passion for teaching, working for the REC Foundation for the last three years. He was a member of Covenant Christian Church. He loved playing cards, and family vacations, but most of all living his life for Christ, praying for, and giving his wisdom, encouragement, and kind words to others.
Pallbearers will be Bill Sutton, Jimbo Williams, Mike Hilton, Brandon Greene, Ricky Elliott, Miles Greene, Shawn Mecham, and Sherman Gray.
Honorary Pallbearers are his card-playing buddies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the REC Foundation through his wife, Andrea Marbut.
Special thanks to his amazing nurses whom he loved like family, Makenzie and Emily with Comfort Care Hospice.
"Don't sweat the small stuff, and in the end, it's all small stuff."
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
