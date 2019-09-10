Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
Terry W. "Doc" Brown


1952 - 2019
Terry W. "Doc" Brown Obituary
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Village Chapel for Terry W. "Doc" Brown, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, September 8. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Terry was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School. He was retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He was the owner of Terry's Outboard Repair, and he raced outboard motors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Ollie Brown; and brothers, Donald Brown and Larry Brown.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Brown and Angel Campbell; soul mate, Jackie Brown; chosen son, Scot (Stephanie) Brothers; chosen daughter, Misty (Roger) Mickan; chosen grandchildren, Aponi, Easton, Tristan and Riley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Special thanks to the staff of Compassus Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 10, 2019
