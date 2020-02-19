|
|
Thelma was born in Ware County, Georgia, on September 11, 1933, to the late Theodore Andrews Sr. and Mary Ethel Rawls Andrews. She was later adopted and adored by the late Charles Kenneth and Lula Erie Andrews Brown of Gadsden, AL. She was united in matrimony to the late David Lee Cannon (yet later divorced), from which three children were born: Ms. T. Kennice Cannon, Lithonia, GA; Michael David (Deborah) Cannon, Gadsden, AL; and the late Mitchell Keith Cannon, Gadsden AL.
After a 2-and-a-half-year illness and a long and full life, Thelma departed this earth on February 15, 2020.
She is additionally survived by sisters-in-law, Deloris Andrews, Rutha Mae Andrews, Janie Andrews, Jacksonville, FL; Charlene (Herman) Ward, Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Rodney Dewayne Cannon I, Hampton, VA; Tanisha (Denny) Carter, Farmington Hills, MI; Pamela (Charles) Dowdell, Irondale, AL; Tawanna (Craig) Bolin, Rosharon, TX; Kim Harvey, Birmingham, AL; Chaneeka (Derrick) Whiteside, Attalla, AL; Kennice Simone Cannon, Gadsden, AL; LaKesha (Marcus) Posey, Powder Springs, GA; Charmaine Ford, Alameda, CA.
Thelma was preceded in death by a stepmother, Mamie Maultsby Andrews; granddaughters, Rosilyn Rochell Russell and Olympia Nikitha Covington, Gadsden, AL.
A Funeral Mass for Thelma will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 622 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Online condolences may be given at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020