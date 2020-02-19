Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
(770) 448-5757
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Catholic church
622 Chestnut Street
Gadsden, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Cannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Andrews Cannon


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Andrews Cannon Obituary
Thelma was born in Ware County, Georgia, on September 11, 1933, to the late Theodore Andrews Sr. and Mary Ethel Rawls Andrews. She was later adopted and adored by the late Charles Kenneth and Lula Erie Andrews Brown of Gadsden, AL. She was united in matrimony to the late David Lee Cannon (yet later divorced), from which three children were born: Ms. T. Kennice Cannon, Lithonia, GA; Michael David (Deborah) Cannon, Gadsden, AL; and the late Mitchell Keith Cannon, Gadsden AL.
After a 2-and-a-half-year illness and a long and full life, Thelma departed this earth on February 15, 2020.
She is additionally survived by sisters-in-law, Deloris Andrews, Rutha Mae Andrews, Janie Andrews, Jacksonville, FL; Charlene (Herman) Ward, Fort Worth, TX; grandchildren, Rodney Dewayne Cannon I, Hampton, VA; Tanisha (Denny) Carter, Farmington Hills, MI; Pamela (Charles) Dowdell, Irondale, AL; Tawanna (Craig) Bolin, Rosharon, TX; Kim Harvey, Birmingham, AL; Chaneeka (Derrick) Whiteside, Attalla, AL; Kennice Simone Cannon, Gadsden, AL; LaKesha (Marcus) Posey, Powder Springs, GA; Charmaine Ford, Alameda, CA.
Thelma was preceded in death by a stepmother, Mamie Maultsby Andrews; granddaughters, Rosilyn Rochell Russell and Olympia Nikitha Covington, Gadsden, AL.
A Funeral Mass for Thelma will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, 622 Chestnut Street, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Online condolences may be given at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -