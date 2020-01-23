Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Batty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Jo Batty


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Jo Batty Obituary
Thelma Jo Batty, 80, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Thelma was born January 16, 1940. She was a longtime resident of Etowah County and a member of Second Baptist Church of Altoona.
Thelma is survived by her children: son, Mike Parker (Dawn); daughter, Rhonda Crosson (Jack); and daughter, Carol Parker Griffith; grandchildren, Kellie Sauls (Kevin), Mandy Doster (Nick), Nicole Frazier (Dustin), Brooklyn Griffith (David Culp), Adam Parker; four great-grandchildren.
Her husbands, Jimmy Gilbert Parker and Howard Batty, preceded Thelma in death.
Visitation for Thelma will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, and funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Her brother, Dr. Max Barton, will officiate. Burial will be at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the nurses and staff of Gadsden Health Care and ProHealth Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Batty family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -