Thelma Jo Batty, 80, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Thelma was born January 16, 1940. She was a longtime resident of Etowah County and a member of Second Baptist Church of Altoona.
Thelma is survived by her children: son, Mike Parker (Dawn); daughter, Rhonda Crosson (Jack); and daughter, Carol Parker Griffith; grandchildren, Kellie Sauls (Kevin), Mandy Doster (Nick), Nicole Frazier (Dustin), Brooklyn Griffith (David Culp), Adam Parker; four great-grandchildren.
Her husbands, Jimmy Gilbert Parker and Howard Batty, preceded Thelma in death.
Visitation for Thelma will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, and funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Her brother, Dr. Max Barton, will officiate. Burial will be at Altoona-Walnut Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family.
The family would like to express their special thanks to the nurses and staff of Gadsden Health Care and ProHealth Hospice.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.collier-butler.com for the Batty family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 23, 2020