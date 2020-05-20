Home

POWERED BY

Services
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Lorraine Warren

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Lorraine Warren Obituary
Thelma Lorraine Warren, 95, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully at her residence May 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at noon with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. May 21 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bessie Harris; spouse, Clellon Warren; and three children.
She is survived by her sister, Georgia Wills; daughters-in-law, Mary Warren (Troy) and Denise Warren (Clenon); son-in-law, Terry Wintermyer (Freda); grandchildren, Juanita Harris, Tina Lett, Wes Wintermyer, Jason Wintermyer, Kristy Smith, Nikki Chapman; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or online.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -