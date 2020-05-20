|
Thelma Lorraine Warren, 95, of Gadsden, passed away peacefully at her residence May 15, 2020. Visitation will be held at noon with Funeral Service at 1 p.m. May 21 at Crestwood Funeral Home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bessie Harris; spouse, Clellon Warren; and three children.
She is survived by her sister, Georgia Wills; daughters-in-law, Mary Warren (Troy) and Denise Warren (Clenon); son-in-law, Terry Wintermyer (Freda); grandchildren, Juanita Harris, Tina Lett, Wes Wintermyer, Jason Wintermyer, Kristy Smith, Nikki Chapman; 11 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; or online.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 20, 2020