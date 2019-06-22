Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Village Chapel
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Village Chapel
Theodora Barron Obituary
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Village Chapel for Theodora Barron, who passed away on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald Barron; sons, Gene Flack and Mike (Beth) Flack; grandchildren, Trey, Katie and Gabe Flack; sisters, Ann Welch and Marie (Gary) Hargis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Vivian Hugar; brothers, John and George Hugar; and sister, Edna Coley.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 22, 2019
