Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Village Chapel for Theodora Barron, who passed away on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Donald Barron; sons, Gene Flack and Mike (Beth) Flack; grandchildren, Trey, Katie and Gabe Flack; sisters, Ann Welch and Marie (Gary) Hargis.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Vivian Hugar; brothers, John and George Hugar; and sister, Edna Coley.
Special thanks to Comfort Care Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 22, 2019