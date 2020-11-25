Theresa Croft Johnson

Gadsden - With heartfelt sympathy we announce the earthly transition of Theresa Croft Johnson, 67 of Gadsden, who traded time for eternity on Monday, November 23, 2020.

Celebration of Life will be 1:00p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Etowah Chapel of Adams-Buggs Funeral Service with Pastor Keith B. Dudley, officiating. Interment will follow at Lincoln Hill Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 4:00-6:00p.m. Friday November 27, 2020.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Billy Johnson; her three sons and their spouses, Dejuan (Laverne) Johnson of Chattanooga, TN., Demetricus Johnson of Atlanta, GA; Nicholas (Alicia) Johnson of Huntsville, AL; one daughter and her spouse, Brooklin (Jeremy) Graves of Gadsden, AL; six grandchildren, Sa'Niya Johnson, Jayla Johnson, Triston Graves, Kyler Graves, Lenaris Higgins, and Lavonte' Greer; Four sisters, Jacqueline (Herman) Woods, Nikki Croft, Yteria Croft, Vanessa Croft; one brother Jerome Croft; two sister-in-laws, Beverly J. Thomas, and Anna Jackson; three nephews Joshua Williams, Jamar Thomas, Julian Croft; two nieces Diandra (Fred) Woods and Hannah Woods. Longtime friends Deborah Cooper, Alice Helms, and Robbie Brown. Loving neighbors Henry, Vanessa, Aysiah, and Bianca Morgan. A dear and devoted friend Patricia Cunningham, and a host of cousins and friends too many to list.



