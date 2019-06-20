|
Therese Jeanne Henderson, age 84, of Gadsden, passed on Tuesday June 18, 2019. A funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, June 21, at 2 p.m. Father Jose Chacko will officiate. A private interment will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends at St. James Catholic Church Friday from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Therese was born July 3, 1934, in Washington, D.C. Married to George for 63 years, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to spend time with her husband, daughters and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling the world with her family and friends. Therese graduated from the Holy Name of Jesus Hospital School of Nursing in 1956. Her profession allowed her to serve as a nurse in local medical settings from 1956 until her retirement in 1982. She was an instructor at the Holy Name of Jesus School of Nursing, where she was affectionately known as "Sneaky Shoes." After retirement, she volunteered at Riverview Hospital and Mountain View Hospital. Her involvement in a variety of activities as part of the St. James Catholic Women's Sodality led to her receiving the 2014 Angel of the Year award.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick James Owens and Emma Marie Owens; her sister, Marie Kunlo, and brother Joseph Owens. She is survived by her husband, George J. Henderson Jr.; daughters Elizabeth (Eric) Jakubowski, Patricia (Jay) Guarino and Jennifer (Don) Nadzadi; grandchildren, Emily Guarino, George (Nikki) Guarino, Patrick (Scarlett, fiancé) Nadzadi and Lauren Jakubowski.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you donate to in her memory.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 20, 2019