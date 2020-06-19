Mr. Thomas Alfonza Stephens Jr., 73, of Gadsden, AL, passed away on June 15, 2020. Celebration of Life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson Chapel). Public Visitation will be 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday. Officiating: Reverend Dr. G.E. Robinson Sr. Interment: Lincoln Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: a very loving and devoted wife, Mrs. Betty J. Stephens; two children, LaDonna J. Evans and Jason L. Stephens; brothers, Mr. Robert (Ann) Stephens, Mr. John Wesley (Joyce) Stephens and Mr. Richard (CiCi) Broxie; sisters, Mrs. Brenda Jackson, Mrs. Jacqueline (Aaron) Gross and Mrs. Sontonia Stephens; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

