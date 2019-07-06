|
Celebration of Life service will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday July 7, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Thomas "Mike" Armstrong, 76, of Rainbow City, who passed away on July 2, 2019. Burial will be at Reid's Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Mike was born in Gadsden on Sept. 20, 1942. He graduated from Glencoe High School in 1960. He served one year in the National Guard. He loved college football and was an avid Alabama fan. He built his dream house on the Coosa River in the '80s and lived out his life there. He was known as the "Captain" and loved the river. Mike was a loving and devoted father, son, brother husband, and friend. He was a fighter and fought his toughest battle in the past 6 months, but never complained or burdened others no matter how hard it got.
He is preceded in death by William "Billy" Armstrong, Frances Smith-Armstrong, Delite Cruit, Brittany Armstrong, Johnny Bridges and special friend, Coach E.C. Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughters, Suzannah Armstrong, Dena Todd (Mark), Tonie Gilmer (Butch); son, Pace (Shannon) Armstrong; stepson, Brandon Peerman; grandchildren, Anna Colvin (Jory), Sage (Simone) Battles, Reid (Sydney) Haygood, Chandler Armstrong; great grandchildren, Jemma, Layne, Graylond, Dawson; Tony (Cathy) Armstrong, Rebecca (Earl) Vinyard, Jimmy (Sloan) Armstrong and several nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to lifelong friends Jimmy McClendon, Ronnie Rampey, Mike Brown, cousin Joy Pevsner and Encompass Healthcare, Brandon Thrasher and Lisa Urby for their wonderful care and support.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019