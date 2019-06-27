Home

Wilson Funeral Home - Fort Payne
3801 Gault Ave N.
FORT PAYNE, AL 35967
(256) 845-9150
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Fort Payne
3801 Gault Ave N.
FORT PAYNE, AL 35967
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home - Fort Payne
3801 Gault Ave N.
FORT PAYNE, AL 35967
Thomas Edward Gray Obituary
Thomas Edward Gray, 76, of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born June 24, 1943, in Valley Head to the late William Carl and Mary Bessie Gray. Mr. Gray was a member of the Masonic Lodge #846 and a Boy Scout leader for many years. He lived in Gadsden for many years and worked at Goodyear for 40 years before retiring.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Valley Head Cemetery. The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Carol Waddell Gray; sons, James Gray and Michael Gray and wife, Kay; brother, Charles Gray; and grandchildren, Dalton Gray, Courtney Blevins and Derrick Blevins.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Evelyn Smith.
Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 27, 2019
