Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church for Mr. Thomas "Tom" Eugene Dupree, 91, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Rev. Harold Coe is officiating. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Dupree went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Tom was born on July 30, 1928, in Gadsden, Alabama. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Tom worked on the first Apollo mission to the moon and retired from NASA in 1974. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Robertson Dupree; parents, Herbert and Annie Elsie Dupree; brothers, Homer Edward Dupree, Herschel Gates Dupree; sisters, Martha Jewel Smith and Rosalind Jeanette Dupree Cofield.
He is survived by wife, Ellijaye Steward Dupree; daughter, Kimberly Joy Dupree; sons, Steve (Connie) Steward, Jon (Chiquita) Steward, Don (Monica) Steward; daughter, Nikki (Buz) Clevenger; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and niece.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Bruton and Michael Dupree.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Green Valley Baptist Church or St. Jude.
Special thanks to the ER and SICU staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and special nurse Amanda Means.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020