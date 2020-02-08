Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams Southside Chapel Funeral Hm-Meml Pk
1009 Highway 77
Southside, AL 35907
(256) 442-8125
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Green Valley Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Dupree
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Eugene "Tom" Dupree


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Eugene "Tom" Dupree Obituary
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church for Mr. Thomas "Tom" Eugene Dupree, 91, of Gadsden, who passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. Rev. Harold Coe is officiating. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home is directing.
Mr. Dupree went home to be with the Lord on February 7, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Tom was born on July 30, 1928, in Gadsden, Alabama. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Tom worked on the first Apollo mission to the moon and retired from NASA in 1974. He was a member of Green Valley Baptist Church.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce Robertson Dupree; parents, Herbert and Annie Elsie Dupree; brothers, Homer Edward Dupree, Herschel Gates Dupree; sisters, Martha Jewel Smith and Rosalind Jeanette Dupree Cofield.
He is survived by wife, Ellijaye Steward Dupree; daughter, Kimberly Joy Dupree; sons, Steve (Connie) Steward, Jon (Chiquita) Steward, Don (Monica) Steward; daughter, Nikki (Buz) Clevenger; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and niece.
Pallbearers will be grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be Robert Bruton and Michael Dupree.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Green Valley Baptist Church or St. Jude.
Special thanks to the ER and SICU staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center and special nurse Amanda Means.
Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Green Valley Baptist Church.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -