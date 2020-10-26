Thomas George Martin

Gadsden - Thomas George Martin Age 74 of Gadsden, Alabama passed away Friday Oct 23rd, 2020.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Virginia (Espy) Martin, Thomas Henley Martin, and his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Patricia Gale (Fielding) Martin.

George is survived by his two sons, Timothy Jay Martin, (wife) Laura Beth Cleveland Martin and Kevin Lee Martin. He also is survived by two loving grandchildren Mackenzie Grace Martin and Travis Gage Martin and many extended family members.

George attended and graduated Gadsden High School and after graduation he joined the United States Air Force where he completed an honorable four year service in the Air Force. While serving his country he received a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Outstanding Unit Award, Vietnam Service Medal with Star and a Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon.

George and Pat settled down in the North Gadsden Turkey Town Community. George worked for and eventually retired from the Goodyear tire and Rubber Company after 30 years of service.

George was an exceptional provider, loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to all who knew him. Besides being a superb friend, role model and dedicated father to his two sons, George enjoyed amateur radio and is especially known for his quick wit and exceptional humor.

A time of gathering to honor and celebrate George's life may be scheduled and announced to family and friends at a future date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations or tributes be made to Dwight Baptist Church, 520 N 29th St, Gadsden, Al 35904.



