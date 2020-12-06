Rev. Thomas Jackson Campbell

On the morning of December 3, 2020, God said "Well done, My Good and Faithful Servant, your journey is complete, you have preached My final sermon for Me and it is time to come home."

Jack is preceded in death by his Father, Max Campbell, Mother, Jo Campbell and younger brother Greg Campbell.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Gloria, daughter Angie, sons Tommy (Katherine) and Stephen (Lauren Green) and his precious granddaughter, Ava Claire, who was the light of his life, Brother Max Campbell (Judy) and Sister Judy Pitts, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Jack was a true Servant of God whose ministry spanned over six decades on many continents around the globe. He went to Toccoa Falls Bible College in North Georgia, where he graduated in 1963 with degrees in Theology and Missions. He married Gloria in 1965 and together they began their lives in ministry. In 1967, they received the call to become missionaries in Hong Kong. During their time there, he worked in planting new churches and began a large prison ministry. It was there that all 3 of their children were born and raised.

In 1984, they left Hong Kong and returned to full time church ministry in Gadsden until 2018. He became the pastor of Gadsden Alliance Church, later to become Parkway Community Church. In 2008, he was blessed to be called as Pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Coates Bend for 9 years, and had a thriving ministry until his final retirement in 2018.

Loving young people has always been Jack's hobby. He was the chaplain for high school football teams, where he would provide breakfast on game days in support of the kids.

Funeral services will be held at Crestwood Funeral Home on Monday, December 7, with visitation at 1 pm. Funeral will be at 2 with graveside service to follow. Rev. Mike Miller and Dr. Roger Beshears, along with Rev. Jason Ellen will officiate the funeral with music by Sabrina Fells and Doris Day.

At Jack's request, any memorials can be made to Poplar Point Alliance Camp to further the ministry of bringing young people to Christ.

At the age of 9 years old, Jack preached his first sermon and simply said:

"God called me to preach and I want to preach!"



