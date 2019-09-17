|
Thomas Jefferson Walker III, age 95, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. There will be a private family service followed by burial at Williams Southside Cemetery. Collier Butler will direct services.
His wife, Barbara Vaughn Walker, and sister, Annis Walker, precede him in death.
He is survived by his stepdaughters, Deborah Thomas (Johnny) and Anita Baswell; step-grandsons, Taylor Barrett (Jessica) and Justin Barrett; step-granddaughters, Heather Acker (Andrew), Anna Teal (Jordan), and Emily Mullins (Will); eight step-great-grandchildren; and very special friend, Renita Boozer.
Tom was a proud veteran of WWII, having served with US Marine Corps, where he held the rank of Staff Sergeant and was an expert marksman as well as firearms instructor. Following his discharge from the Marine Corps, he attended San Diego State and the University of Georgia. During his long lifetime, Tom had a variety of hobbies including cross country motorcycle riding and raising and showing Scotties. During the 1940s and 50s he was a member of the Coronado Yacht Club, where he competed and won many races. He was an accomplished, award winning Play Director, and was best known for his direction of "Harvey".
Following his life in California, he settled in Gadsden, Alabama. He was a Christian and as member of Riverbend Baptist Church taught Sunday School. He loved the Alabama Crimson Tide. He loved his stepchildren very much and they loved him. Tom wore many hats over his long lifetime but always stayed grounded, told it like as was, and spoke his mind.
Pallbearers will be Johnny Thomas, Taylor Barrett, Justin Barrett, and Nick Lee.
Special thanks to our very special caregivers and friends Lisa Nash, Nick Lee, and Brittany Hubbard. We would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for always being there for Tom.
Tom and his witty insight will be missed in all our lives. We won't say goodbye, just see you later friend. We love you and Semper Fi!
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 17, 2019