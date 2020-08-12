Thomas (Tommy) Strickland, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020, after a long illness.

He is survived by his daughter, Lorrie Davis, of Gadsden; sons, Andrew Strickland and Connor Strickland, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Mia Davis and Eli Davis, of Gadsden; sisters, Kathie Strickland, Anita (Jimmy) Jones, Angela (Gary) Lett; nephews, Lee Matthews, Keith Matthews, Brian Matthews, Dustin (Stephanie) Cowart; niece, Kristen (Kyle) Frost; and a host of beloved cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mancel Strickland and Louise Strickland.

He had a long and distinguished career in auto finance and management.

Tommy was full of life, laughter and love for his family. He brought joy to our hearts, and his sense of humor and big laugh will be missed greatly.

The family would like to thank everyone for the calls, texts and prayers.

A private family graveside memorial will be held at a later date.

Special thanks to Earnest, Jameika, Christina and Yolinda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store