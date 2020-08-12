1/1
Thomas Joseph "Tommy" Strickland
Thomas (Tommy) Strickland, 63, passed away peacefully at his home on August 9, 2020, after a long illness.
He is survived by his daughter, Lorrie Davis, of Gadsden; sons, Andrew Strickland and Connor Strickland, of Birmingham; grandchildren, Mia Davis and Eli Davis, of Gadsden; sisters, Kathie Strickland, Anita (Jimmy) Jones, Angela (Gary) Lett; nephews, Lee Matthews, Keith Matthews, Brian Matthews, Dustin (Stephanie) Cowart; niece, Kristen (Kyle) Frost; and a host of beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mancel Strickland and Louise Strickland.
He had a long and distinguished career in auto finance and management.
Tommy was full of life, laughter and love for his family. He brought joy to our hearts, and his sense of humor and big laugh will be missed greatly.
The family would like to thank everyone for the calls, texts and prayers.
A private family graveside memorial will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Earnest, Jameika, Christina and Yolinda.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
