Thomas L. Mitchell, 72, of Southside, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at Collier-Butler Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service Monday. Joey Jones will officiate. Burial will be in Williams Southside Memorial Park in Southside. Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Mitchell was a veteran and served his community of Southside as a volunteer fireman and medic until his retirement after 25 years of service.
Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Leonard Mitchell and his brother, Dennis Mitchell.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Terri (David) Zammit, Sheila Mitchell, Buddy (Terri) Mitchell, Chris Mitchell, and Danny (Holly) Mitchell; sister Teresa (Mario) Alvarez; brother, Mike (Dawn) Mitchell; sister-in-law, Loretta Mitchell; 12 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren with three more to be born in the coming year; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Southside Fire Department.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Boys & Girls Club Branch.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 27, 2019