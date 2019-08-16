Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas M. Bowen Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas M. Bowen Jr. Obituary
Graveside service for Thomas M. Bowen Jr. will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rev. Harold Daugherty will officiate.
He is survived by his brother, James (Charlene) Bowen; sister, Tammy Bowen; nephew, Cody Godfrey; nieces, Jeanette, Starr and Melissa Bowen; great-niece and -nephew, Shyanne and CJ Lovell; uncles, Lee (Charlotte) Bowen, Frank (Leedell) Bowen; aunts, Bessie (Bob) Branyon, Ellen (Robert) Knecht; several beloved cousins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.