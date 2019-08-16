|
Graveside service for Thomas M. Bowen Jr. will be 2 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Rev. Harold Daugherty will officiate.
He is survived by his brother, James (Charlene) Bowen; sister, Tammy Bowen; nephew, Cody Godfrey; nieces, Jeanette, Starr and Melissa Bowen; great-niece and -nephew, Shyanne and CJ Lovell; uncles, Lee (Charlotte) Bowen, Frank (Leedell) Bowen; aunts, Bessie (Bob) Branyon, Ellen (Robert) Knecht; several beloved cousins.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 16, 2019