Thomas Nolan Ingram
Funeral service for Mr. Thomas Nolan Ingram, 80, of Glencoe, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel with Dr. Thomas Winborn officiating the service. Per the family's wishes, there will be no public graveside service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Ingram passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Patterson Ingram; and his daughter, April Ingram Snow.
Left to cherish Mr. Ingram's memory are his brother, Alton (Martha Jo) Ingram; his sisters, Mary Helen Posey and Linda Ingram (Ralph) Freeman; a special aunt, Exie Higginbotham; several nieces and nephews; several cousins; and a special family friend, Janice Rudder.
Mr. Ingram was born in Cherokee County, Alabama, and was raised in East Gadsden and Glencoe. He was a member of North Glencoe Baptist Church and was a wonderful Christian man. After retirement, Mr. Ingram went to work at Brown's Outboard, where he found a new passion and enjoyed working with some of his best friends until he retired for the second time.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
