|
|
On Saturday, January 12, 2019, Thomas Paul Noah, beloved son and brother, passed away at the age of 53 years, two months and two days.
Paul was born on November 10, 1965, to Tom and Acie (Burns) Noah. He was proud to call himself an Alabama City native. Paul had many artistic abilities and was always the family comic. He was well-liked by his peers and loved by his family. He loved music and coffee – lots of coffee.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Tom; his mother, Acie; and sister, Dorothy Noah Nance.
He is survived by his sister, Tina Thomas (husband, Jeff) of Farmington, Arkansas; and his brother, James Noah of Southside; along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service to honor his life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel in Attalla. The family will receive friends for visitation in the chapel from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the beginning of the service. Minister Jeff Thomas will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any homeless person, shelter or food bank of your choice, or to the Senior Nutrition Program at Elliott Community Center by calling 256-549-4674.
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 20, 2019