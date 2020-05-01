Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Richard "Tom" Turner


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Richard "Tom" Turner Obituary
Thomas "Tom" Richard Turner, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Foley, AL.
A native of Gadsden, AL, he was born September 3, 1939, to the late Lois Gray Turner and the late Thomas L. Turner. Tom graduated from the University of Alabama and retired from NASA as a Mechanical Engineer; he was an avid Alabama sports fan "Roll Tide" and outdoorsman with his love of hunting and fishing.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica Lopez Turner; his loving children: a daughter, Patricia Gonterman (Greg); a son, Tommy Turner, all of Huntsville, AL; and sister, Martha Hunkapiller (Wilburn) of Gadsden, AL. He is also survived by two cherished grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -