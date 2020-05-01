|
Thomas "Tom" Richard Turner, age 80, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at his home in Foley, AL.
A native of Gadsden, AL, he was born September 3, 1939, to the late Lois Gray Turner and the late Thomas L. Turner. Tom graduated from the University of Alabama and retired from NASA as a Mechanical Engineer; he was an avid Alabama sports fan "Roll Tide" and outdoorsman with his love of hunting and fishing.
Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Jessica Lopez Turner; his loving children: a daughter, Patricia Gonterman (Greg); a son, Tommy Turner, all of Huntsville, AL; and sister, Martha Hunkapiller (Wilburn) of Gadsden, AL. He is also survived by two cherished grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020