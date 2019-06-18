|
Councilman Thomas Roy Humphries, age 88, of Sardis City, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sardis Baptist Church. He will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 before the service. Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be all Sardis City employees.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, June Humphries, daughters, Susie Humphries Wood (Oddis), Clarissa Humphries Andrade and Shelia Humphries Payne (Steven); grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Tiffany Vidrine (Chad), Lucas Mann, Crystal Roesner and Brandon Humphries (Jessica); and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Humphries is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Ray Humphries; and grandson, Matthew Mann.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 18, 2019