Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Councilman Thomas Roy Humphries

Councilman Thomas Roy Humphries Obituary
Councilman Thomas Roy Humphries, age 88, of Sardis City, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at his home.
His funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Sardis Baptist Church. He will lie in state at the church from 1 until 2 before the service. Burial will follow in adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be all Sardis City employees.
Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 until 8 at the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife, June Humphries, daughters, Susie Humphries Wood (Oddis), Clarissa Humphries Andrade and Shelia Humphries Payne (Steven); grandchildren, Brad Humphries, Tiffany Vidrine (Chad), Lucas Mann, Crystal Roesner and Brandon Humphries (Jessica); and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Humphries is preceded in death by his son, Timothy Ray Humphries; and grandson, Matthew Mann.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 18, 2019
