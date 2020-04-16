|
Thurston Cothran, 86, of Attalla, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Private services will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Rev. Curtis Fuller officiating. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory.
Thurston loved cars and the challenge of solving the problems they provided almost as much as he loved his wife of 55 years and his children. Known as Friday by his co-workers at the City of Gadsden, he enjoyed his years keeping the city moving. He retired from the city in 1997 in order to build a new love. He devoted his time to guiding the grandchildren that he loved very much. Garrett and Aniston, who lovingly called him Paw Paw, provided many new challenges for him to enjoy. Throughout his many years, he faced other challenges including cancer and dementia, and is now able to rest easy with his challenges met.
Preceding him in death were his parents, ST and Lillie Mae Cothran; brothers, Thelbert Bud Cothran, Thaniel Dennis Cothran; and sister, Shelby Thrasher.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Cothran; daughter, Thrisha Cothran, of Attalla; son, Wayne Cothran, of Columbus, MS; grandson, Garrett (Caitlin) Cothran, of Great Falls, MT; granddaughter, Aniston Cothran, of Calera, AL; and great-granddaughter, Evelyn Mae, of Great Falls, MT.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 16, 2020