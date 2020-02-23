|
|
Our beloved Tiffany McKenzie King, 20, Rainbow City, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends for visitation at 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Christ Central Church.
Funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at J & D Farms, 5634 Mountain Pass Road, Southside, Alabama. Rev. Brett Ellis will officiate. Guest speaker will be Kevin Asbury. A private burial will be held for the family.
Collier-Butler Funeral Home & Cremation Services in charge of arrangements.
McKenzie attended Southside High School, Gadsden State, and Jacksonville State University. She was employed by J & D Farms as a wedding coordinator and bookkeeper. The Farm was her heart and she was passionate about making sure each bride had the wedding of her dreams.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the McEachern's for being an adopted family to McKenzie. We are grateful for the time she was able to spend there. We would also like to thank her crossfit family for their love and support. McKenzie was an active member of Christ Central Church, where she was involved in fundraising for mission trips to Mexico. She impacted lives with her caring, selfless nature. She was a special soul who will be missed by many.
McKenzie is survived by her mother, Sara Katherine King; brother, Jaxson King; grandparents, Larry and Jane King; aunt, Summer Renee King. She leaves behind a large, loving extended family and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Dakota Bellew, Austin Barker, Bo Cash, Andrew Bedwell, Ken Kinsey, and Thomas Hunt.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be made to the Etowah County Humane Society.
In case of inclement weather, the funeral will be held at Christ Central Church following the visitation.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 23, 2020