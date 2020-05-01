Home

Timothy C. "Tim" Howton

Timothy "Tim" C. Howton, of Rainbow City, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, surrounded by family.
Tim was a 1969 graduate of Berry High School, Berry, Alabama, and a 1977 graduate of The University of Alabama. This loving husband and father was a man of many words. Whether at his business of 35 years, Howton's Tax Service, or in his personal life, Tim made friends with everyone immediately. He engaged in conversations with anyone about Alabama football, the woods (hunting, fishing, camping, etc.), or his love of his babies who knew him simply as Gramps.
Tim was preceded in death by his father, James Curtis Howton; mother, Lela Mae Frost Howton; mother-in-law, Amye Lindsey Burgay; fathers-in-law, Charles Daniel Lindsey, James Burgay.
He is survived by his wife, Gail Lindsey Howton; daughter, Lindsey Howton Johnson (Travis); son, T.C. Howton (Whitney); grandchildren, Lucas, Lillian, Aaron; sisters, Pat Lewis (Kenneth), Wanda Moore (Tommy); brothers-in-law, Larry Lindsey (Chris), David Lindsey (Rosemary); sister-in-law, Charlotte Fowler; nieces; nephews; great-nieces; great-nephews; chosen children, Johnathan Cassidy, Carrie McNair, Dan Laan; as well as hunting buddies, Gary Frost, Danny Duck and Don Nelms.
The Howtons wish to express their thanks to the medical staff at Gadsden Regional ICU and Encompass Home Health.
A memorial service will be held when social distancing is no longer recommended.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 1, 2020
