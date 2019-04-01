|
|
Mr. Timothy "Uncle Wayne" Crawford, 60, of Gadsden passed away March 29, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Gidley officiating.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Crawford was a 1976 graduate of Southside High School. He worked at ADS for over 40 years.
Uncle Wayne's greatest pleasure was time spent with his family and friends. He was loved by all and never met a stranger and was known for his honesty.
Those preceding him in death was his grandson, Bryce Crawford, and parents, Burl and Reba Crawford.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Crawford (Dylan) and Amber Crawford; granddaughters, Olivia, Aayla, Kairi, Fallon, Parris, Analise, Lilly and Nakiah; brother, Jimmy (Cheryl) Crawford; nephews and chosen sons, Justin (Brooke) and Jeremy (Jessica); great nephews and nieces, Erin, Hannah, Elizabeth, Seth, Niky, Jaci, Jaxn and Noah Jack Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crawford, Jeremy Crawford, Buddy Jenkins, Dylan Mason, Thomas Kandziorski and Justin Bonds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Pendley, Tim Boland, Greg Quarles, Keith Boland and David Boland.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2019