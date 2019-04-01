Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Rainbow Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy "Uncle Wayne" Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Timothy "Uncle Wayne" Crawford Obituary
Mr. Timothy "Uncle Wayne" Crawford, 60, of Gadsden passed away March 29, 2019. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Rainbow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mark Gidley officiating.
Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services will direct.
Mr. Crawford was a 1976 graduate of Southside High School. He worked at ADS for over 40 years.
Uncle Wayne's greatest pleasure was time spent with his family and friends. He was loved by all and never met a stranger and was known for his honesty.
Those preceding him in death was his grandson, Bryce Crawford, and parents, Burl and Reba Crawford.
Survivors include his daughters, Melissa Crawford (Dylan) and Amber Crawford; granddaughters, Olivia, Aayla, Kairi, Fallon, Parris, Analise, Lilly and Nakiah; brother, Jimmy (Cheryl) Crawford; nephews and chosen sons, Justin (Brooke) and Jeremy (Jessica); great nephews and nieces, Erin, Hannah, Elizabeth, Seth, Niky, Jaci, Jaxn and Noah Jack Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Justin Crawford, Jeremy Crawford, Buddy Jenkins, Dylan Mason, Thomas Kandziorski and Justin Bonds.
Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Pendley, Tim Boland, Greg Quarles, Keith Boland and David Boland.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home Wednesday.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Download Now