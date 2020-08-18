1/
Timothy Lloyd Simmons
Timothy Lloyd Simmons, 56, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. A Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel. Burial will follow at Forrest Cemetery. Shane Bearden and Harold Daugherty will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Simmons was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved to watch the Alabama Crimson Tide, but most of all he loved to spend time with his family. He was a member of Flow Church, where he was head of security. In the '90s, Timothy was a member of the Etowah County Rescue Squad.
Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Shirley Simmons.
Timothy is survived by children, Jeremy (Raven) Simmons and Caleb (Chelsea) Simmons; grandchildren, Stella and Sophia Simmons; brother, Dennis (Teresa) Simmons; nieces, Misty (Shane) Bearden and Lauren (Evan) Shaver; nephews, Devin (Lauren) Hayes and Blake (Randa) Johnson; and a number of great-nieces and nephews; a special cousin, George Simmons; and special friend, Katie Reynolds.
Pallbearers will be George Simmons, Chris Simmons, Conner Bearden, Scotty Clay, Randall Barnard and Kenon McKenzie.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Kenny Williams and the employees at Dixie Welding Supply; and Shepherd's Cove Hospice.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
