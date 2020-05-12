Home

POWERED BY

Services
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
11:00 AM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy Sims Obituary
Timothy Sims, 59, Gadsden, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a battle with an aggressive brain cancer.
Timothy is survived by his sons, Carlos Sims, William Sims; daughter, Chasity Sims; sister, Beverly White (Richard); brother, Jay Brewster (Anna-Lisa); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating. Cremation Services will follow.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -