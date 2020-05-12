|
Timothy Sims, 59, Gadsden, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after a battle with an aggressive brain cancer.
Timothy is survived by his sons, Carlos Sims, William Sims; daughter, Chasity Sims; sister, Beverly White (Richard); brother, Jay Brewster (Anna-Lisa); and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the West Gadsden Funeral Home (Betty D. Robinson) Chapel. Rev. Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating. Cremation Services will follow.
Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 12, 2020