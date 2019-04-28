|
|
Tina Ann Morgan, 58, of Altoona, formerly of Centre, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
She will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday at Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rome, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her children, Brad Morgan, James Brent Morgan, Brian Morgan, Kayla Morgan; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan; sister, Angie Blackwood; brother, Tommy Jones.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2019