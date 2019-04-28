Home

Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
(256) 593-4994
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Etowah Memorial Chapel
12600 U.S. Highway 431 South
Sardis City, AL 35956
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery
Rome, GA
View Map
Tina Ann Morgan


Tina Ann Morgan Obituary
Tina Ann Morgan, 58, of Altoona, formerly of Centre, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.
She will have a graveside service at 1 p.m. CST Tuesday at Beech Creek United Methodist Church Cemetery in Rome, Georgia.
Visitation will be from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Etowah Memorial Chapel.
Pallbearers will be family members.
Mrs. Morgan is survived by her children, Brad Morgan, James Brent Morgan, Brian Morgan, Kayla Morgan; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Morgan; sister, Angie Blackwood; brother, Tommy Jones.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 28, 2019
