Tom Loyd
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Praise. Pastor Mike Cleckler will officiate.
Tom will be remembered as a proud Emma Sansom Rebel, where he met the love of his life, Melanie. A Tide Fan and Star Trek Fanatic, Tom loved the Lord and worshipped at the Cathedral of Praise, where he was recently elected as an alternate for Church Elders. A loving family man, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by wife, Melanie; and parents, Roy and Linda Loyd.
He is survived by children, Amanda (John) Bush, Stephen (Brittany) Loyd; grandchildren, Rebeka Loyd and Gabriel Bush.
Special thanks to the ICU staff of Riverview Medical Center.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Cathedral of Praise
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Guest Book sponsored by Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden

