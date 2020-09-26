A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cathedral of Praise. Pastor Mike Cleckler will officiate.

Tom will be remembered as a proud Emma Sansom Rebel, where he met the love of his life, Melanie. A Tide Fan and Star Trek Fanatic, Tom loved the Lord and worshipped at the Cathedral of Praise, where he was recently elected as an alternate for Church Elders. A loving family man, father and grandfather, he will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by wife, Melanie; and parents, Roy and Linda Loyd.

He is survived by children, Amanda (John) Bush, Stephen (Brittany) Loyd; grandchildren, Rebeka Loyd and Gabriel Bush.

Special thanks to the ICU staff of Riverview Medical Center.

