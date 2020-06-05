Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Tommie Cobb. Daryl Randolph will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.

Tommie Jean Cobb, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on June 2, 2020. She was born the winter of 1936. She was an avid fan of Alabama Football and a 37-year employee at Bruno's. She was also a longtime member of East Gadsden Church of the Nazarene.

Mrs. Cobb was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry V. Cobb; brother, Earl Coley; Mary Moon; and brother-in-law, Jack Morgan.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Cobb and Jeff (Melinda Patterson) Cobb; grandchildren, Cody (Stephanie), Kenzi and Amber; great-grandchildren Kyle, Ansilee and Landen; sisters, Margurite King, Ruth (Charles) McGlathery and Becky (John) Oliver; sister-in-law, Judy; brothers-in-law, Joe and Mickey Cobb; and a large extended family.

Special thanks to her cousin, Ann Brannon; longtime friend, Mary Rowe; and her entire East Gadsden Nazarene Church family.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.

