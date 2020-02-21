|
|
Celebration of Life for Mr. Tommie Matthew Robinson Jr., 69, Gadsden, AL, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden; Rev. Roderick B. Thomas, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Gadsden.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Dorosalind Robinson; children, Dr. Tommie Matthew Robinson III, Almeta Nicole (Nardo) Dunn, David (Margaret) Haygood; sisters, Veronica (Theotis) DeRamus, Linda McAplin; brother, Wiley Lynn Robinson; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; aunts, Nellie Frances Bent, Alice Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020