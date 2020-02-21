Home

Adams-Buggs Funeral Service
401 North 9th Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 546-0432

Tommie Matthew Robinson Jr.

Tommie Matthew Robinson Jr. Obituary
Celebration of Life for Mr. Tommie Matthew Robinson Jr., 69, Gadsden, AL, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden; Rev. Roderick B. Thomas, Pastor and Eulogist. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Gadsden.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Dorosalind Robinson; children, Dr. Tommie Matthew Robinson III, Almeta Nicole (Nardo) Dunn, David (Margaret) Haygood; sisters, Veronica (Theotis) DeRamus, Linda McAplin; brother, Wiley Lynn Robinson; nine grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; aunts, Nellie Frances Bent, Alice Harris; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020
