|
|
May 22, 1947 – April 6, 2020
Memorial service for Mrs. Tommie Ruth Putnam, 72, of Glencoe, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Putnam passed away on April 6, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, T.R. Bishop and Dorothy James Keeling Bishop; husband, James "Jim" Putnam; father-in-law, Rev. Travis Putnam; mother-in-law, Gladys Collier; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Joe) Welch and Joan (Jimmy) Brooks.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Demetria Putnam Works; grandchildren, Kathryn Paige Works –"The beat of her heart," and Jon Austin Works – "The sunshine on her face"; sister, LuEllyn (Eddy) Lassiter; brother-in-law, James Ray Putnam; sisters-in-law, Sandy Ponder, Cindy Smith and Deborah Meadows; special nieces and nephews, Chris (Sara) Harbin and great-niece, Natalie (David) Brooks, Jamie Putnam Rich, and a host of great-nieces and nephews; cousins, Lark (Randy) McClendon, John Simpson, James Keeling and Bessie Jane Crow; her chosen sister and best friend for more than 50 years, Betty Jackson; special friends, Babs Murray and Evelyn Muskett.
Tommie worked for the Etowah County Board of Education for 27 years. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 40 years and was a devout warrior for Christ. She faced every physical obstacle with faith and grace. She is reunited in Heaven with her husband, Jim Putnam, of 53 years.
2nd Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Etowah County Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 9, 2020