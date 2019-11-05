|
Tommy Norman Wells, 60, of Gadsden passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sarah R. Wells and Norman H. Wells; sister, Vicki S. Wells and brother-in-law, James Harris.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, Nelson (Savannah) Wells; step-daughter, Mandi (Joe) Haldenwang; grandsons, Wyatt and Nash Wells, Joey, Ethan and Aiden Haldenwang; sister, Dianna Harris; brothers, Larry (Jennifer) Wells and Barry (Sherre) Wells. He was uncle to several nephews, great nephews and great nieces. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends.
Tommy was a 1977 graduate of Glencoe High School and completed a course in carpentry from Alabama School of Trades. He was an excellent carpenter and worked in that profession his entire adult life. He was a fan of Crimson Tide football.
The family wishes to express special thanks to Don Thurmond, Rikki Langley and Southern Care Hospice for their kindness and compassion in caring for Tommy.
Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, from 5-6 p.m. at Paden Baptist Church, 900 Padenreich Avenue, E. Gadsden, AL 35903, with a brief service to follow with the Rev. Jeff Rowan officiating.
In lieu of flowers please donate to .
Tommy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed. May he rest in peace.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 5, 2019