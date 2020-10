Or Copy this URL to Share

Toni Renea McBurnett Johnson, 49, passed away October 4, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Rex Johnson; parents, Ronnie and Laura McBurnett; and three sisters.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8 at Valley Baptist Church in Reece City. Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge.

