Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Tony Brent Heath


1963 - 2020
Tony Brent Heath Obituary
It is with profound sadness that the family of Tony Brent Heath announces his passing after chronic illness, on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the age of 56.
Tony was born on December 24, 1963, and was an avid firearm collector and enthusiast. Tony was known for his hard work and skill as a mechanic and constructionist, and his knowledge in many areas.
Tony will forever be remembered by his mother, Helen Miles; his wife, Sandra; and his children, Brittney, Jessica, Destiny (Adam) Buttram, Tim (Ginger) Minton and Nevaeh. Tony will also be lovingly remembered by his grandson, Jayedon; his brother, Danny; his sisters, Lynn and Laretha; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by many. Tony was predeceased by his father, William Brent Heath.
A viewing in memory of Tony will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, at Crestwood Memorial.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 14, 2020
