|
|
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Tony Stewart, 72, of Attalla, who passed away on December 23, 2019. Bro. Larry Garrard and Taylor Robinson will be officiating. Burial will be in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.
Mr. Stewart was a radio operator in the United States Navy for 14 years. He fought in the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was referred to as "PaPa," and to many he was the best man they have ever known.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, T.J. Butts; father, Wallace Stewart Sr.; mother, Lorene Cash; and sister, Lisa Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Pam Stewart; daughters, Karen (Nico) Stewart, Amy Ellis; son, Scott (Hollie) Seawright; daughters, Staci (John) Butts and Joy Mize; grandchildren, Lauren Williams, Caden Hill, Ethan and Dylan Ellis, Grant Mize, Brooke, Lexie and Lilah Seawright; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rod Stewart and Butch Cash; sisters, Myra Howell and Cheryl Robinson.
Pallbearers will be Scott Seawright, Shaine Stewart, Nico Verbruggen, Brock Stewart, Evan Thomas, Jeff Fairchild, Tim Hunter and Randy Dupree.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 27, 2019