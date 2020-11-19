Tony Vincent Sholar

Attalla - Tony Vincent Sholar (56), of Attalla, passed away the morning of November 12, 2020. Tony was preceded in death by his mother and father, Hazel and Ody Sholar; sisters, Denise White and Jimmie Nell Corneijo.

He was survived by his two sons, Bobby (Stephenie) Sholar and Chris (Sabrina) Sholar; wife, Violet Barker Sholar; grandchildren, Mason, McKenzie, and Kade Sholar, Tanner Kilgro; brothers, Kenneth (Dena) Sholar, Randal (Lisa) Sholar, Jeremy (Margaret) Sholar, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

He was truly loved and will be deeply missed by many, and to honor Tony's wishes, no funeral or memorial services will be held.



