Mr. Tournay Edwards, age 71, passed from this life to join his Lord in Heaven on Sunday, April 21, 2019.
A memorial service to honor his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1200 Piedmont Cutoff Road, Gadsden, AL 35903. The family will receive friends for visitation at the church from noon to 3 p.m. Friday prior to the service. Rev. Daniel Barkley will serve as officiant.
Tournay was a longtime member of Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, attended Jacksonville State University, and served as an artist for the Etowah County Easter Seals. Mr. Edwards retired from Republic/LTV Steel after many years of service as a galvanized line processing engineer. Tournay was happiest when he could be outside, enjoying God's creation – and especially loved tournament fishing and duck hunting with his friends at Attalla Duck Club. Tournay was a charter member of the Coosa Valley Bassmasters Fishing Club, which was one of the earliest formed bass clubs in Alabama. He was the Ducks Unlimited Gadsden Chapter Duck Calling Champion. Tournay also placed 2nd in the Alabama State Duck Calling contest. Tournay and his dear friend and fishing partner Rhonda Martin were the Guys and Dolls Fishing Trail Couple of the Year in 1992 and 1993. They were also Couple of the Year in 1999 on The Cartersville Couples Bass Trail. Tournay was an accomplished wildlife artist whose drawings adorn many homes and businesses throughout Alabama.
A beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, he will be dearly missed by the many who knew and loved him.
Those preceding him in death include his father, Donald Thomas Edwards; and mother, Doris Jean Edwards.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Carole Edwards; sons, Jonathan (Amy) Edwards, Jeremy (Holly) Edwards and Matthew (Meaghan) Edwards; grandchildren, Connor, Grace, Elin and Whitten; siblings, Jennifer Reich (Wade) and Taylor Edwards; along with many friends and extended family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorials be made in Tournay's memory to Gadsden Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1200 Piedmont Cutoff Road, Gadsden, AL 35903.
Special thanks are extended to Colonel (R) Joe Creel and Jane Creel.
Honorary pallbearers are the members of Attalla Duck Club.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 24, 2019