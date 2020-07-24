The family has requested, due to COVID-19, that a private graveside service will be held for Miss Traci Leigh Cagle Wallace, 46, of Glencoe, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is directing.
Miss Wallace passed away peacefully in the presence of her parents and her little sister on July 22, 2020, at 8:06 a.m.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Sarah Wallace (Cadie Bagley) and Mallory Wallace; parents, Harry and Barbara Cagle; mother-in-law, Martha Armstrong; sister, Amy (Matt) Womack; a loving niece and two nephews, Emi Womack, Cooper Womack and Jaxson Whitten; along with many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Traci was born October 9, 1973, in Gadsden, Alabama, the oldest daughter of Harry and Barbara Cagle. She graduated from Coosa Christian High School in 1992 and had been a resident in Glencoe, Alabama, for almost her whole life. She was a firm believer in Christ and touched many lives with her generosity and bright, energetic personality. She is a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a friend to so many. She loved all of her family without end and fought hard showing it. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and watching Big Brother. Traci also loved her Brett Favre Packers jersey. One thing Traci always told her two girls was to "Remember, spread kindness like confetti!"
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
We would like to thank the nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, UAB Hospital, Riverview Regional Medical Center and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. A special thank you to her nurses at Riverview, Amber Uptain and Joshua Jackson.
