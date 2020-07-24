1/1
Traci Leigh (Cagle) Wallace
1973 - 2020
{ "" }
The family has requested, due to COVID-19, that a private graveside service will be held for Miss Traci Leigh Cagle Wallace, 46, of Glencoe, at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Crestwood Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is directing.
Miss Wallace passed away peacefully in the presence of her parents and her little sister on July 22, 2020, at 8:06 a.m.
Left to cherish her memories are her daughters, Sarah Wallace (Cadie Bagley) and Mallory Wallace; parents, Harry and Barbara Cagle; mother-in-law, Martha Armstrong; sister, Amy (Matt) Womack; a loving niece and two nephews, Emi Womack, Cooper Womack and Jaxson Whitten; along with many other cousins, relatives and friends.
Traci was born October 9, 1973, in Gadsden, Alabama, the oldest daughter of Harry and Barbara Cagle. She graduated from Coosa Christian High School in 1992 and had been a resident in Glencoe, Alabama, for almost her whole life. She was a firm believer in Christ and touched many lives with her generosity and bright, energetic personality. She is a daughter, a sister, a mother, and a friend to so many. She loved all of her family without end and fought hard showing it. She enjoyed spending time with her daughters and watching Big Brother. Traci also loved her Brett Favre Packers jersey. One thing Traci always told her two girls was to "Remember, spread kindness like confetti!"
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
We would like to thank the nurses at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, UAB Hospital, Riverview Regional Medical Center and Southern Care New Beacon Hospice. A special thank you to her nurses at Riverview, Amber Uptain and Joshua Jackson.
Online condolences may be left to the family at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home, "Our Family Serving Your Family"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Crestwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home
1901 Piedmont Cutoff
Gadsden, AL 35903
(256) 492-5550
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I am sad to hear about Traci's passing and will be praying for family and friends. I worked with Traci at JC Penney store in Oxford. She was a cheerful person who everyone liked to talk to. She talked about Jesus often so I know she is in heaven now.
Sharon Turrittin
Coworker
July 24, 2020
Traci was a great friend to me. She could make you laugh no matter what was going on. Traci drawed people to her because of her listening ability and her laugh . Everyone she worked with had to talk to her every day , no matter how busy everyone was.. I will miss her so much.. Friend, Jean (Pentecost ) Benefield
Jean Benefield
Friend
July 24, 2020
Harry, Barbara and Family,

You have my deepest sympathy on the transition of Traci. I can remember the times she would visit our office to see her father and especially the granddaughter who just love bacon, bacon, bacon.
Dwight Bush
Friend
