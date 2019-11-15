|
Tracilla "Ashley" Douglas, 26, of Gadsden, passed away Nov. 3, 2019.
Ashley leaves to cherish her memories: son, A'darian Douglas; daughter, Aaliyah English; domestic partner, Jevon English; stepchildren, Jelaya and Javeion; great-grandfather, G.W. Lukes; and grandmother, Mildred Trammell; father, Tracy Douglas; mother, Pricilla (Andrew) Douglas; brothers, Jamal Douglas, Tracy Douglas Jr. and Travaughn (Kiya) Douglas; sister, Patrice (Jeffery) Douglas; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Tracilla Ashley Douglas will be 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Morning Star Baptist Church; Pastor Anthony Soles, Ragland, AL. Eulogy: Pastor Jeremy Bowman. Interment in Morning Star Cemetery.
Visitation is 11 a.m.-6 p.m. today.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 15, 2019