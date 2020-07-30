1/1
Travion Montez "Tray" Threatt
Travion "Tray" Montez Threatt, 35, of Gadsden, AL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Henry and Vanessa Morgan; two sisters, Bianca and Aysiah Morgan; two nieces, Alexa and Aubree; grandmother, Sarah Morgan Watson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden, AL 35901. Burial at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at House of Solace Funeral Services, 901 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
05:30 - 07:30 PM
House of Solace Funeral Services
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

July 29, 2020
Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal...To the family and friends, may you all find peace and comfort in CHRIST
