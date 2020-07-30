Travion "Tray" Montez Threatt, 35, of Gadsden, AL, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Henry and Vanessa Morgan; two sisters, Bianca and Aysiah Morgan; two nieces, Alexa and Aubree; grandmother, Sarah Morgan Watson; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, Gadsden, AL 35901. Burial at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at House of Solace Funeral Services, 901 Tuscaloosa Ave., Gadsden, AL 35901.

