Travis Edward Greene
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Travis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Travis Edward Greene, 59, of Attalla, passed away June 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.
Travis was loved by many friends and relatives, especially his niece and nephews. Travis was a member of City Church in Rainbow City, Alabama. His most enjoyable hobbies were photography, concerts, plays, and gatherings with friends. Travis was a graduate of Etowah High School and enjoyed playing in the Etowah High School Marching Band. He worked at Martin's Clothing Store and then Greene's Pest Control until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Naomi Greene.
Travis is survived by his brother, Leonard (Pam) Greene; niece, Heather (Grant) Garner; nephews, Chase, Evan and Joshua Greene; aunts, uncles, and many great cousins; special friends, Terry Jennings, Alan Hunter, Kelly Reeves, and the Emma LeCroy Family (Lana, Emma Lou, James, Kim and Andrew).
Pallbearers will be Josh, Evan and Chase Greene, Mark and Jeff Bossert, Andrew Buchanan, Myron Eliasson and James Quarles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 16, 2020
Travis was a fun loving guy and he will be missed by all who new him.
Rolan Jackson
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved