Travis Edward Greene, 59, of Attalla, passed away June 12, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel with Pastor Doug Baker officiating. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens.

Travis was loved by many friends and relatives, especially his niece and nephews. Travis was a member of City Church in Rainbow City, Alabama. His most enjoyable hobbies were photography, concerts, plays, and gatherings with friends. Travis was a graduate of Etowah High School and enjoyed playing in the Etowah High School Marching Band. He worked at Martin's Clothing Store and then Greene's Pest Control until his retirement.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Naomi Greene.

Travis is survived by his brother, Leonard (Pam) Greene; niece, Heather (Grant) Garner; nephews, Chase, Evan and Joshua Greene; aunts, uncles, and many great cousins; special friends, Terry Jennings, Alan Hunter, Kelly Reeves, and the Emma LeCroy Family (Lana, Emma Lou, James, Kim and Andrew).

Pallbearers will be Josh, Evan and Chase Greene, Mark and Jeff Bossert, Andrew Buchanan, Myron Eliasson and James Quarles.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store