More Obituaries for Travis Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Neil Beck

Travis Neil Beck Obituary
Travis Neil Beck, 81, Frisco, TX, formerly of Gadsden, died on April 1, 2020. Family service and burial at Crestwood Cemetery, Monday, April 6, 2020.
He was the son of the late Eugene Debs and Lois Beck. He was a 1956 graduate of Emma Sansom High School, attended Auburn University and worked in telecommunication.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Ann Hagan Beck; children: Laurel (Chris) Hinkle and Shanna Beck, Frisco TX; Chris Beck, Douglasville, GA; grandchildren, Grayson and Madison Hinkle, Tyler Beck and Haley Inman; and sister, Deborah (Arnold) Sanders, Gadsden.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 8, 2020
