Trebert James "Jimmy" Sutherlin Jr., 68, of Gadsden, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Graveside service celebrating his life will be at 3 p.m. Friday, August 23 at Forrest Cemetery. Bro. Dave Roberts will officiate. Collier-Butler will direct services.
His parents, Trebert James Sutherlin Sr. and Mary Barnes Sutherlin, preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Emma Sansom High School and an active collector of many things. For many years, he was a wonderful caregiver to his mother, who passed away in May of this year.
Jimmy is survived by his brother, Jake "Buddy" Sutherlin; nieces, Teri Chupp (Ron) and Keri Buchmann (Jason); and great-nephews and -nieces, Anderson, Rayna and Tori Chupp, Abbie, Elijah and Bo.
The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by GRMC MICU and Encompass Health Hospice.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 21, 2019