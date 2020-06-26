Trevelle DeMarcus Williams, 29, of Gadsden, AL, departed this life on June 21, 2020.

He leaves a multitude of memories to be cherished by his parents, Doris Ann Turner-Williams and Stanley (Maria) Williams; four brothers, Ricky Turner, Jermaine Turner, Stanley Williams Jr. and Harrison Williams; one sister, Tacha Turner; and a host of other family members and friends.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mission Baptist Church. Reverend Grady E. Robinson Jr. officiating. Interment in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.

Public Visitation: 2-6 p.m. Friday at West Gadsden Funeral Home.

Due to COVID-19, by request of the family, everyone attending is asked to wear a mask.

Arrangements under the direction of West Gadsden Funeral Home, "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004

