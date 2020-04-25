|
Trey Downey, 49, of Southside, AL, went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Williams Southside Cemetery. Rev. Doug Baker will officiate services. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Trey was a true man of God. He made a huge impact on many lives. Mr. Downey met the love of his life, Donna Harrell, in high school and spent the next 33 years with her. Together they had two beautiful daughters who were his entire world. Trey had a love for anything outdoors, especially spending time at the beach. He was the tennis coach at Southside High School, one year retired. Trey enjoyed anything from fishing to boxing and could be found on Saturdays enjoying an Alabama football game. He was an active member of Southside Baptist Church. Trey found his happiness in loving his family, friends, and people around him. There is no question that Trey has reached his eternal home in Heaven.
Mr. Downey was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Downey.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Downey; daughters, Karley Downey Johnson (Tyler) and Ashton Downey; mother, Kathy Pollard Ross (Bob); sisters, Sonya Crask and Ann Ratliff (Mickey); brother, Wes (Sue) Williams; nieces and nephews, Riley Harrell Thornburg, Raegan Harrell, Cadence Cleveland, Michael, Parker, and Rachel Crask, Reese and Charlie Williams, Alex Ratliff, Lindsey Ratliff Ogle (Dylan), Bradney, Ben, and Lacey Downey.
Pallbearers will be Tyler Johnson, Ben Downey, Hunter Cleveland, Mike Haygood, Joel Moon, Wes Williams, Michael Crask and Parker Crask. Honorary Pallbearers will be Darren Downey, Art Cleveland, Rich Harrell, and Trey's coworkers at SPIRE in Gadsden.
The family would like to express a special thanks to their friends and extended family during this difficult time; the Southside Police Department; and the District Attorney's office.
In lieu of flowers, the Downey family would like for donations to be made to the Harrell United House Fund at Metro Bank.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 25, 2020