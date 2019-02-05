|
|
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Troy J. Curtis, age 91, who passed away on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019.
Tammy and Paul Hood will officiate. Cremation services provided by Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery.
Troy was retired in 1991 from LTV, Republic Steel and Gulf State Steel. He served in the US Air Force during World War II. He loved to travel, fish, and go to auctions.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Wynona Curtis; second wife, Doris Brooks Curtis; sons, Stephen Curtis, Keith Curtis, and Lee Curtis.
He is survived by his daughter, Marguaretta (Terry) Brundidge; son, Brandon Curtis; step-daughter, Tammy (Paul) Hood; step-son: Terry (Linda) Brooks; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation was chosen because he believed that man was formed from dust and would return to dust.
No flowers please. Potted plants only so the family can enjoy them.
The family will receive friends Wednesday at the funeral home from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2019