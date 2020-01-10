Home

Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Hill Cemetery
Hwy 11
Attalla, AL
Troy Lamar Adcock


1930 - 2020
Troy Lamar Adcock Obituary
Troy Lamar Adcock was born on August 5, 1930, and passed away on January 8, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hwy 11, Attalla. Rev. Harold Adcock will officiate.
Mr. Adcock was preceded in death by his parents, Troy Barney Adcock and Mary Lelia Poterfield-Adcock; first wife, Christine; brother, Donnie; sisters-in-law, Shirley and Mollie; and grandson, Philip Nelson.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Brown Adcock; brothers, Eugene (Juanita), Harold and Marvin; sister-in-law, Joan Adcock; son, Terry Lamar Adcock (Terry Denise); daughter, Theresia Smith (Keith); grandson, Jay Nelson (Rhonda); great-grandson, Cameron Nelson; granddaughter, Amy Adcock Adams (Laura); great-granddaughters, Ember and Piper; step-great-grandson, Josh; stepchildren, Mike Brown (Jackie), Mark Brown (Kayla), Sherrie Hansen (Rod) and their children.
Lamar spent most of his life in Attalla. He worked appliance repairs for Carl Cooper with his best buddy, Bruce Ragland.
Special thanks to Dr. Debora Reiland, Encompass Hospice, nurses Shirley and Sharon, and aide Jamie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 10, 2020
